Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,783 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.06% of Equity Residential worth $15,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 290.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Equity Residential by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $212,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $60.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.34. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $94.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 121.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQR. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Argus raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.88.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.