ERC20 Price Up 3.6% Over Last Week (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. ERC20 has a total market cap of $10.83 million and approximately $461.05 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ERC20 has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010603 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00031388 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00041286 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002149 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00022170 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000160 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00219881 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,386.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00954775 USD and is down -0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $462.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

