Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires 13,682 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,682 shares during the period. Evoqua Water Technologies comprises approximately 1.1% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $6,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 430.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter worth $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 55.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 49.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

AQUA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Shares of AQUA traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.21. The stock had a trading volume of 563,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.80. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $51.35.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 6,494 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $326,972.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,394,500.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

