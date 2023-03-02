Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires 2,985 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,959 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bancorp in the second quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bancorp by 325.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Bancorp by 28.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bancorp in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bancorp by 93.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TBBK. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

In other news, Director Daniela Mielke acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.64 per share, with a total value of $48,496.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,755.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Bancorp news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,388 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $152,614.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,819.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniela Mielke acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.64 per share, with a total value of $48,496.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,180 shares in the company, valued at $629,755.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBBK traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.30. The stock had a trading volume of 117,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,464. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.16. The Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

