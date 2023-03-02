Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total value of $771,940.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,226,948.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Down 1.7 %

APTV stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,797. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $129.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.56, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.18.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Aptiv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Aptiv from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.76.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

