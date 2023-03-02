Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BW. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

NYSE BW traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $6.53. 130,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,445. The company has a market cap of $578.75 million, a PE ratio of -43.93 and a beta of 1.95. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $9.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

