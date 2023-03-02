Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $4.04 Million Position in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.43% of Identiv worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INVE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 45.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 698,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,301,000 after purchasing an additional 217,279 shares during the period. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 412.5% during the third quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 205,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 150.4% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 223,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 134,525 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 42.2% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 417,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 123,925 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 116.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 122,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Identiv from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Identiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of INVE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.13. The stock had a trading volume of 16,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,895. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25. Identiv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $19.46.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

