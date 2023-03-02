Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $6.38 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 199.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,376 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,542 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 1.0% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 576.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Barclays raised their price target on Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.33.

In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Salesforce news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,507.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,643 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,835. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $20.49 on Thursday, reaching $187.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,987,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,403,890. The company has a market capitalization of $187.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 663.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.42. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $222.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

