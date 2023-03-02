Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Increases Stake in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420,826 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 142,243 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 1.51% of LSI Industries worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 20.0% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in LSI Industries in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in LSI Industries in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 14.8% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Stock Performance

LYTS traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,377. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. LSI Industries Inc. has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $15.37. The firm has a market cap of $423.96 million, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59.

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

LYTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LSI Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

