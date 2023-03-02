ETF Managers Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,143,173 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 657,469 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 1.24% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $21,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 941,032 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after buying an additional 72,330 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1,907.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 13,202 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 51,010 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $8.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,256. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.18.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

