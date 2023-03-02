ETF Managers Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,318,159 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,690,748 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $17,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 49.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,449 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 9,031 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,491,123 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,773,000 after buying an additional 98,116 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 12,872.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,726 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 128,726 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,937,020 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 391,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HMY. HSBC downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE:HMY traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $3.07. 1,893,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,341,759. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.

