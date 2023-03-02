ETF Managers Group LLC Has $26.13 Million Stock Holdings in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

ETF Managers Group LLC decreased its stake in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,264,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277,236 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $26,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRON. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 39.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,104,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 313,718 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,281,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after buying an additional 273,766 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 1,017.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 258,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 235,694 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 1,473.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 232,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 218,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Cronos Group from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.45.

Cronos Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:CRON traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $2.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,452,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,859. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2.80. The company has a market cap of $795.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.53. Cronos Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $4.31.

In other news, Director Jason Marc Adler purchased 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $112,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 497,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,564.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 294,000 shares of company stock worth $844,292. Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

