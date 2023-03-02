ETF Managers Group LLC Has $7.97 Million Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

ETF Managers Group LLC trimmed its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $7,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WEX in the third quarter valued at about $25,250,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of WEX by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,925,000 after buying an additional 164,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,819,000 after buying an additional 131,664 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 17.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 490,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,298,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of WEX by 2,889.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 74,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,658,000 after buying an additional 72,438 shares during the period. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on WEX from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on WEX from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded WEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on WEX from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.09.

In other news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $922,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,203 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 16,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $3,277,883.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $922,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,373 shares of company stock worth $4,885,791. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEX traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $194.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,386. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.59. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $204.05.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

