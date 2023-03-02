ETF Managers Group LLC Increases Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,849 shares during the quarter. CyberArk Software comprises 1.2% of ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 0.64% of CyberArk Software worth $38,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at $83,093,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at $33,981,000. SQN Investors LP purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at $23,833,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at $26,548,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CyberArk Software by 710.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,263,000 after purchasing an additional 147,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CYBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.18.

CyberArk Software Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CYBR traded up $2.10 on Thursday, reaching $147.05. The stock had a trading volume of 96,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.53 and a 200 day moving average of $143.22. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $180.01.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $169.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.10 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 22.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Profile

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

