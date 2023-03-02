ETF Managers Group LLC Purchases 1,255 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 0.09% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $11,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 30,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after buying an additional 28,326 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 3,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 419.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

FLT stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $212.50. 386,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,607. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.69 and a 12 month high of $265.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.21% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $883.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

