ETF Managers Group LLC Raises Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 721,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 67,141 shares during the period. Leidos comprises approximately 2.0% of ETF Managers Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $63,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Leidos by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Leidos by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.43.

Leidos Price Performance

LDOS stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.89. The stock had a trading volume of 206,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.24 and a twelve month high of $111.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.60.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Leidos’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $675,838.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,959.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $675,838.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,959.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $170,522.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,719.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

