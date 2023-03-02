ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 6,095 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

ETF Managers Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,095 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $11,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $165.25. The stock had a trading volume of 128,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,355. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.06 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $184.00 target price (down previously from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.22.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

