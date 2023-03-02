ETF Managers Group LLC Trims Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

ETF Managers Group LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,123 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 28,531 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $30,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 11.3% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 26,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.7% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. East Coast Asset Management LLC. grew its holdings in Visa by 0.6% during the third quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. now owns 17,448 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 54.9% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,546 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $205,460,000 after acquiring an additional 409,787 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Visa by 123.4% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 78,196 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,892,000 after acquiring an additional 43,195 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,939 shares of company stock worth $26,312,347. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Trading Down 0.2 %

Visa stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $217.95. 2,328,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,587,464. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $234.30. The company has a market capitalization of $409.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.48.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on V. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

