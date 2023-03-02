Ethic Inc. Has $3.53 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,617 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total transaction of $294,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,320,729.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total transaction of $294,721.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,320,729.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total value of $42,612.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,439 shares in the company, valued at $15,926,677.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,266 shares of company stock valued at $32,046,326. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $190.75. 415,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.95, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $202.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.67.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.55.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

