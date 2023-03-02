Ethic Inc. Raises Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 7.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,739,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 186.5% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,942,364,000 after buying an additional 375,669 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 29.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 77,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,030,000 after buying an additional 17,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 12.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.10.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

Cintas Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

CTAS stock traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $431.90. 60,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $470.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $443.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $430.85.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

