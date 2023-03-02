Eventide Asset Management LLC Has $100.32 Million Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 608,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. CrowdStrike makes up 2.0% of Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $100,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 112.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.08.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,683. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,683. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $5,476,433.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,862,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $1.49 on Thursday, reaching $121.70. 1,923,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,845,670. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $242.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.27 and a 200 day moving average of $138.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $580.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

