Eventide Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 267.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,150 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $14,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INSP. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $37,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 8,175.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 127.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

In related news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,211 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total value of $6,170,896.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,919 shares in the company, valued at $12,463,443.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,211 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total transaction of $6,170,896.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,919 shares in the company, valued at $12,463,443.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO John Rondoni sold 678 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $170,666.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,415.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,678 shares of company stock worth $17,441,298. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Down 0.5 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on INSP shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $287.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

INSP stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $262.58. The stock had a trading volume of 100,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,990. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.39. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.74 and a 52-week high of $282.31.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.64. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $137.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

