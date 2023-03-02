Eventide Asset Management LLC Purchases 299,086 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,141,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,086 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $36,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $406,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $512,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 13,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 98,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

CWEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

CWEN stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.01. 283,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.42. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $41.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

