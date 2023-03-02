Eventide Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 230,000 Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 230,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,945,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Prothena at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRTA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Prothena during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,023,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Prothena by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 31,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRTA shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Prothena from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Prothena from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Prothena from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

In other news, Director Richard T. Collier sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $263,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,219 shares in the company, valued at $64,204.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $589,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $188,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard T. Collier sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $263,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,204.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,834 shares of company stock worth $3,708,287. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA traded down $2.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.40. 177,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,000. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.97. Prothena Co. plc has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $66.47.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.76. Prothena had a negative net margin of 216.95% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4058.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

