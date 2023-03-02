Eventide Asset Management LLC Raises Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 873,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of nVent Electric worth $27,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 9.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NYSE NVT traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.78. 471,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.33. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $29.19 and a 52 week high of $46.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.01 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $157,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at $997,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Further Reading

