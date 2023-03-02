Eventide Asset Management LLC Sells 633,668 Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Eventide Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 495,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633,668 shares during the period. Biohaven accounts for 1.5% of Eventide Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Biohaven worth $74,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Biohaven by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Biohaven in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BHVN traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.52. 634,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,119. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.26. Biohaven Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $20.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Biohaven Profile

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BHVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Cowen set a $25.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Biohaven to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $58.32.

(Get Rating)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

