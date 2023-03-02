Evercore Wealth Management LLC Acquires 80 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Amgen by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.99 on Thursday, hitting $234.20. The stock had a trading volume of 534,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,002. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $253.82 and a 200-day moving average of $256.06. The company has a market capitalization of $125.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.30 and a 52-week high of $296.67.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.06.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Stories

