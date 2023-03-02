Evercore Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 6.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Ecolab by 17.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.13.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ECL stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $159.37. 317,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,171. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $185.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.