Evercore Wealth Management LLC Purchases 325 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,651 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.9% during the third quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 275.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 299,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $70,602,000 after acquiring an additional 219,979 shares in the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,259,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Flight Deck Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,830,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $311.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,017,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,209,563. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $333.04 and its 200 day moving average is $286.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $396.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.00.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

