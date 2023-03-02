Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires 16,600 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Energy ETF makes up about 0.8% of Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.84% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $15,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IXC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 122,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 61,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IXC stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.11. 198,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,402. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.31 and its 200-day moving average is $38.49. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.98.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.