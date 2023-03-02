Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys 49,789 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,927 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 49,789 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $9,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at about $152,022,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 33,853.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 787,383 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,848,000 after buying an additional 785,064 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,052,413,000 after buying an additional 775,843 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $73,608,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 29.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,272,920 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $275,364,000 after buying an additional 512,463 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.30.

NASDAQ FANG traded down $1.62 on Thursday, reaching $143.00. 1,114,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,251,877. The company has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.04. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 23.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.18%.

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

