Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $11.30 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,919 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $40,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $482.65. 789,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,982. The company has a market capitalization of $214.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $487.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $497.27. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.46.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.