Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $6.90 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,746,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in PayPal by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,905,000 after buying an additional 173,465 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.36. 4,485,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,560,333. The company has a market cap of $83.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $122.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.71.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

