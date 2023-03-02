Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $8.51 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $8,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,356,000 after buying an additional 379,707 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $549,014,000 after purchasing an additional 205,995 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 9.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,718 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $410,037,000 after purchasing an additional 122,757 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 833,068 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $227,103,000 after purchasing an additional 66,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 811,334 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $226,818,000 after purchasing an additional 86,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.97.

Shares of LULU traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $309.25. The stock had a trading volume of 498,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,354. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.63. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $410.70. The firm has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

