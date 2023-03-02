Evergreen Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 82.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 392,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,787,063 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $6,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,441 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,288,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 110.4% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 208,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 2.0 %

Annaly Capital Management stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,277,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,850,519. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.70. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.35.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.09 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 62.09% and a return on equity of 19.23%. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Argus lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.