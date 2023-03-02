Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 1,317 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $7,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWY. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 26,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1,344.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 51,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 48,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 53,900 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,257,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,482. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.01. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $72.51.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

