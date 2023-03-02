Evermay Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,403 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 65.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 19,692 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,488,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,647,000 after purchasing an additional 74,245 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 694.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $295,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

DGRO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.75. The company had a trading volume of 756,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,925. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $54.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.63.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.