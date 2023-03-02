Evermay Wealth Management LLC Buys 165 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Mondelez International by 227.6% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 121,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,371,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,860,000 after purchasing an additional 63,917 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.36. 3,547,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,611,726. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $68.81. The company has a market cap of $89.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

