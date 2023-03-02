Evermay Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,861 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BNL. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 81.2% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,688,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,347 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,430,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,308 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,109,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,118,000 after purchasing an additional 613,416 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,620,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,242,000 after buying an additional 565,111 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,142,000. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BNL traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.95. 415,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,733. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.55. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $22.80. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.78%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Insider Activity

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, Director Michael A. Coke acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.92 per share, with a total value of $179,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,648.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

