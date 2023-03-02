Evermay Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.5% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.4 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.72.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.62. 4,950,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,545,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $144.34. The company has a market cap of $413.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.