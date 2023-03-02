Evermay Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 0.5% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $187.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,172,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,542,406. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $212.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.97.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

