Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE RTX traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.97. 1,728,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,643,527. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.85.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Stories

