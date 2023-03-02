Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $475,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $1,218,240,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 44.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,539,000 after buying an additional 7,654,961 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 946.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,141,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $484,992,000 after buying an additional 4,650,159 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 659.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after buying an additional 1,955,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 55.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,420,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $511,687,000 after buying an additional 1,942,870 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,132 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $98.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,840,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,031,152. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.66 and a 200 day moving average of $101.56. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $148.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.14, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

