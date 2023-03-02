Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $703,000 Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,733 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 108.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 61.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Up 0.2 %

ACN stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $264.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,702. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $345.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.34.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.79.

Accenture Company Profile



Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

