Evermay Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,203 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 297.7% in the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 186.4% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO remained flat at $48.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 7,839,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,964,301. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.15. The company has a market capitalization of $197.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.55.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,249,071 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

