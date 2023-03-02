Everscale (EVER) Market Capitalization Reaches $174.35 Million

Everscale (EVER) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Everscale coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000449 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Everscale has traded 8% lower against the dollar. Everscale has a market cap of $174.35 million and approximately $4.10 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Everscale Coin Profile

Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,049,945,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,053,473 coins. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a layer-1 PoS blockchain network that incorporates recent blockchain innovations and concepts, making it a technologically advanced network. It is designed to serve as a decentralized hub for various blockchains and resource-demanding applications such as GameFi, DeFi, micro-transactions, and real-time bidding. EVER is the native token of Everscale and serves as a fee and governance token, listed on multiple exchanges, including the wrapped ERC-20 version called WEVER on some exchanges.”

