Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) received a €20.00 ($21.28) target price from stock analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €25.60 ($27.23) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €29.00 ($30.85) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.00 ($15.96) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($29.79) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.80 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

EVK opened at €20.23 ($21.52) on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($28.49) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($35.07). The company’s 50-day moving average is €19.77 and its 200 day moving average is €18.99.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

