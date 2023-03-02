Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

Farmers National Banc has raised its dividend by an average of 19.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Farmers National Banc has a payout ratio of 41.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Farmers National Banc to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

FMNB stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.32. 32,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,613. Farmers National Banc has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average of $14.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.82.

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $37.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy Carney acquired 10,000 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,460.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 10,478 shares of company stock worth $140,628 in the last ninety days. 8.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,027,000 after purchasing an additional 162,721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,486,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,457,000 after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 6.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,039,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,608,000 after buying an additional 61,325 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 632,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after buying an additional 15,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 47,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

FMNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th.

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, engaged in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through following segments: Bank and Trust. The Bank segment consists of commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, and commercial, mortgage and installment loans.

