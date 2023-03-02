Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $44.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.41 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.80% and a negative net margin of 292.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS.

Fate Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $6.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.96. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $43.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 10,917 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $57,205.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,125.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 10,917 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $57,205.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,125.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mendlein purchased 36,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $198,906.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 282,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,441.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,708 shares of company stock valued at $396,710. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 301,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on FATE. Guggenheim cut Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $62.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $35.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.06.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

