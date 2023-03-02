Federated Hermes Inc. Has $60.08 Million Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 712,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 119,206 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.46% of IPG Photonics worth $60,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 22,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 10,644 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 36,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 8,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 110.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.39. The stock had a trading volume of 48,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,674. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $134.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.74 and a 200-day moving average of $97.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.27, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Several brokerages recently commented on IPGP. Citigroup upped their target price on IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.80.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

